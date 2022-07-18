Stuff the Bus, United Way of White County’s annual school supply drive, is currently collecting school supplies.
On July 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the organization will host a collection day event at the Walmart Supercenters in both Beebe and Searcy as well as the Searcy Walmart Neighborhood Market. The event benefits students in the eight public school systems in White County.
“With inflation and ongoing economic hardships, families are experiencing increased financial difficulty which leads to not being able to provide all that is needed for children as they start their school year,” Executive Director Nan Tucker said. “For this reason, it is important for us to unite our community in helping to meet this need for our children.
“Last year alone, Stuff the Bus collected over 11,000 individual school supplies. Even though the past two years in-person collection events have not really been possible, the number of donated supplies have continued to grow.”
School supplies also can be dropped off until Aug. 1 at the United Way of White County office, 106 N. Spring St. in Searcy, on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
“This year, we are excited to partner with Walmart to have three in-person collection day locations and to have both the Searcy Fire and Police Departments join us in collecting donations,” Tucker said. “We are grateful for the generosity of those in White County and their commitment to help children achieve academic success.”
United Way of White County is a non-profit organization that supports and funds human service programs and initiatives in White County.
For more information, call (501) 268-7489 or email info@unitedwayof whitecounty.org.
