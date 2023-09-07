United Way of White County hires new Executive Director

Dwyer-Coop

The United Way of White County has announced that Bec Dwyer-Coop has taken the role of executive director.

Dwyer-Coop, a certified fundraising professional, has a long background in non-profit, fundraising, development and public relations, most recently working with the Methodist Family Health Foundation and Children’s Homes as the director of development. Prior to Methodist Family Health, she headed up the World Services for the Blind Foundation, where she worked with the board on a multimillion dollar capital campaign.

