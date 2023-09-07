United Way of White County hires new Executive Director

The United Way of White County has announced that Bec Dwyer-Coop has taken the role of executive director.
Dwyer-Coop, a certified fundraising professional, has a long background in non-profit, fundraising, development and public relations, most recently working with the Methodist Family Health Foundation and Children’s Homes as the director of development. Prior to Methodist Family Health, she headed up the World Services for the Blind Foundation, where she worked with the board on a multimillion dollar capital campaign.
Dwyer-Coop takes over the executive director position from Nan Tucker. A large part of the role will be implementing a 2024 annual campaign and diversifying funding as well as implementing the upcoming strategic plan.
“We are excited to have Bec as our new executive director of the United Way of White County,” board President Deana Powell said. “We have started developing a strategic plan and are looking for new ideas and innovative ways to improve our service to the White County community. Her experience in both fundraising and campaign development with similar organizations will be a huge asset during this planning and implementation period.”
For 45 years, the United Way of White County has built community connections as the grant making organization for non-profits in Searcy and beyond. Currently, the organization helps support 11 non-profit agencies.
“Historically, we have tried to touch everyone who is underserved,” Dwyer-Coop said. “United Way of White County has benefited those with developmental disabilities, the homeless, the elderly and many other individuals whose voices are not always heard. The resources we generate provide operational relief to smaller nonprofits, allowing them to focus on their services.”
Recently United Way of White County established a strategic planning committee to “reimagine its role in White County.” Working with United Way leadership Lynn Pharr (Heart of Arkansas United Way), the committee is shifting focus.
“Traditionally, the United Way’s main role has been as a community fundraiser and distributor, but it has become clear that community needs are more complicated and pervasive than one program, one agency, one sector can solve,” Marty Spears, vice president of the board, said. “The United Way of White County board wants to get to the ‘heart of the problem’ which takes more than just allocations.
“The United Way of White County brings together community leaders, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and businesses to tackle our biggest challenges in White County and provides the resources – human, technical and financial.”
“We have been on a listening tour ... learning about the challenges people [who are)] dependent on our food banks, utility assistance and shelters are facing and what has brought them to this point,” said board Secretary Keaton Douglass. “What we’ve learned is that our shelters, food banks and case management agencies are at capacity. The emergence of people who are employed but still unable to make ends meet is shocking. It’s not sustainable.”
The biggest concerns are the costs of housing, child care and transportation. One population in White County specifically hit by these costs are the A.L.I.C.E. families. A.L.I.C.E. is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“These are often essential workers who keep the community going, but who struggle to make ends meet due to the rising costs of living,” Dwyer-Coop said. “Advocating for A.L.I.C.E. is one of several goals for our upcoming strategic plan. Our duty to the community is to ensure that donation dollars are put to best use by developing programs that fill the gaps and measure the results.”
The Strategic Planning Committee consists of not only United Way board members, but representatives from all sectors; private and non-profit. The strategic plan will be released late fall.
“There has never been a more exciting time to get involved with United Way of White County,” said Dwyer-Coop. “We are laser-focused on not only helping those in need, but preventing poverty in White County. Our board of directors has incredible foresight and courage.”
For several years, the United Way of White County has been involved in Stuff the Bus, Day of Caring and Santa’s Shopping Experience donation drives. Both Stuff the Bus and Santa’s Shopping Experience will continue for 2023.
“When we hear working families say that they are uncertain about making rent, or choosing between paying the light bill or buying groceries, it brings the question: What can we do? I’m honored to work for a board and organization willing to face these issues head on,” Dwyer-Coop said.
