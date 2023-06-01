The Huntington’s Disease Clinic at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently received a three-year designation as a Center of Excellence by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

It is the only HDSA Center of Excellence in Arkansas and one of just 56 nationwide. UAMS was first designated as an HDSA Center of Excellence in 2021 and again received the designation in 2022. The reapplication process has now switched to a three-year cycle.

