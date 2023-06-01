The Huntington’s Disease Clinic at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently received a three-year designation as a Center of Excellence by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
It is the only HDSA Center of Excellence in Arkansas and one of just 56 nationwide. UAMS was first designated as an HDSA Center of Excellence in 2021 and again received the designation in 2022. The reapplication process has now switched to a three-year cycle.
In addition to the renewed designation, the UAMS clinic will receive $19,987 from the HDSA to support medical and social services for patients and their families in Arkansas and the surrounding area.
Dr. Hillary Williams, an assistant professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Neurology, recently became co-director of the clinic with Dr. Tuhin Virmani. She said the continued designation “allows us to continue to expand our medical and social services to more Huntington’s disease patients across the state.”
Research is also being done at UAMS to improve outcomes for Huntington’s patients.
There are an estimated 200 people in Arkansas with the disease. Huntington’s disease is a fatal disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, leading to the deterioration of physical and mental abilities. Symptoms vary but often include personality changes, mood swings, depression, forgetfulness, impaired judgment, an unsteady gait and involuntary movements, slurred speech, difficulty in swallowing and significant weight loss. While there is no cure, there are resources and medications available to help manage symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life.
