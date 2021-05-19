Several area students were among 936 graduates at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ five colleges receiving degrees and certificates.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no commencement ceremony was held; however, the various colleges held independent virtual commemorations this month.
The following area graduates received their Doctor of Medicine degree: Annlee-Taylor Glass-Hicks of Beebe, Jared Gowen of Garner and Micah Clay and Brianna Klucher, both of Searcy.
The following area graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a Master of Science in nursing or a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree: Dixie Chism and Brianna Winkle, both of Beebe; and Courtney Drain, Heather Holden, Tiffany Morgan and Jericho Scott, all of Searcy.
The following area graduates are listed by degree program from UAMS College of Health Professions: Salena Greer of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene; Kaylin Gist of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in radiologic imaging sciences.
The following area graduates are listed by degree program from UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health: Annlee-Taylor Glass-Hicks and Myca Grant, both of Beebe and Jared Gowen of Garner, with a Master of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.