The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “Post-traumatic Stress Disorder 101,” on Aug. 24 to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury to helpful resources and support.

The virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held from noon-2 p.m. To register and receive the Zoom link, call (501) 526-7656.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.