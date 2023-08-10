The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “Post-traumatic Stress Disorder 101,” on Aug. 24 to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury to helpful resources and support.
The virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held from noon-2 p.m. To register and receive the Zoom link, call (501) 526-7656.
The Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program has partnered with several entities throughout the state to provide educational and professional resources for people living with a TBI, including information for their family members, caregivers and health-care providers.
Workshop attendees will learn about free resources, digital health clinics, a free 24/7 TBI nurse triage call center, virtual TBI support groups and more. In addition to interactive discussions, the keynote speaker, Dr. Laura Rohm, a UAMS trauma psychology fellow, will discuss strategies for dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
