The 17th annual Weevil Stampede is set to take place April 6-8 in Monticello.
The University of Arkansas at Monticello Rodeo Team will host the event and spotlights member Cole Skender, who took first place recently at the rodeo in Pearl River, Miss., with a ride of 85.
Nearly 18 teams from the region will compete in nine events, with between 260-270 students vying for a chance to go to the National Championship Rodeo. The Weevil Stampede will feature professional-caliber livestock from Universal Pro Rodeo, the same stock contractor used in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.
“The Weevil Stampede is an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their skills in the rodeo arena,” UAM Coach Rusty Jones said. “The UAM Rodeo Team is an incentive to help students keep their grades up, finish their degrees and enjoy their college experience by doing something they are passionate about.”
Jones has recruited from all over the country, including Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi and Indiana, in addition to a good number from Arkansas.
The event will take place at the Drew County Fairgrounds, and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Students with a UAM ID can get in for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.