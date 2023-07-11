The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced its spring 2023 graduates.
Area students who graduated included Jessica Bradshaw of Beebe, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Daniel Brewer of Judsonia, Associate of Arts in general studies; Bailey Browning of Beebe, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Yolanda Crider of Bradford, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Leni Fink of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in biology; Morgan Gianferante of Searcy, Master of Arts in applied communication studies; Makinzie Haught of Searcy, Master of Social Work in social work; Magenta Holland of McRae, Master of Social Work in social work; Katherine Holtz of Beebe, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Dawson Ingle of Kensett, Bachelor of Science in K-12 health and physical education; Colby Kelley of Searcy, Master of Social Work in social work; Colten Long of Judsonia, Bachelor of Arts in history; Matthew McIntosh of Searcy, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Kristin Morrison of Rose Bud, Master of Social Work in social work; Molly Proffitt of Beebe, Associate of Science in American sign language studies; Elizabeth Schaefer of Searcy, Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance performance; Courtney Smith of Searcy, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Hannah Strayhorn of Beebe, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; and Thomas Turney of Beebe, Associate of Science in law enforcement.
