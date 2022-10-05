Gov. Asa Hutchinson was joined recently by Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture in inducting 37 additional Arkansas farms into the Arkansas Century Farm Program, including two White County farms.
The White County farms inducted were JC Lankford Farm, established in 1904, and Weatherford Farms, established in 1918.
The Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture began the Century Farm program in 2012 to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry as well as their overall contributions to our state.
Agriculture is Arkansas’ largest industry, contributing more than $19 billion to the state’s economy annually and providing one of every seven jobs in the state. Arkansas consistently ranks in the top 25 nationally in the production of more than 16 agricultural commodities.
“Agriculture is Arkansas’ No. 1 industry. Farmers are the strength of our state,” Hutchinson said. “To be a farmer takes great perseverance. No one is more optimistic than a farmer, no one perseveres more. The families that have held the same farm for a hundred years or more demonstrate that. Farm families are essential for our economy, but you also are part of the fabric of our state. Congratulations to this year’s Century Farm Families.”
There are 563 farms currently recognized as Arkansas Century Farms throughout the state. A list can be found at tinyurl.com/2sadj8vy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.