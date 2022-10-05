Gov. Asa Hutchinson was joined recently by Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture in inducting 37 additional Arkansas farms into the Arkansas Century Farm Program, including two White County farms.

The White County farms inducted were JC Lankford Farm, established in 1904, and Weatherford Farms, established in 1918.

