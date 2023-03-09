Two area high school seniors were among 36 to receive scholarships from the Thea Foundation.
The foundation announced the winners of the 2022-23 scholarship competition recently. Inspired by the theme “Prodigious Resilience,” 464 students from 87 cities across Arkansas applied for a chance at part of the $219,000 worth of scholarships.
“The level of talent the judges saw this year was spectacular. Thea works to support students and educators in all aspects of arts education, and this effort is obvious in so many of the submissions we received,” Dave Hawsey, Thea Foundation board president.
Shelby Hill of Searcy, a Harding Academy senior, received $8,000 and Alexandria Lowery of Judsonia, a Riverview High School senior, received $6,000, both in the Creative Writing Category.
The complete list of the 36 scholarship-winning students along with samples of their work can be found on Thea Foundation’s blog at theafoundation.org/blog. A majority of Thea Foundation’s scholarships are endowed. The name(s) or organization attributed with the endowment are also listed on the blog.
The foundation has also announced a change to next year’s competition that will allow more students to compete. Theme for the 2023-24 competition will be “Individual, and beautiful.” All rising seniors will need to submit their applications and work by Nov. 1, 2023.
The annual competitions are for Arkansas graduating high school seniors. Each of the five arts-based competitions provide Arkansas seniors with an opportunity to secure funding for college based on their talent alone. The organization’s first scholarship was awarded in 2002. The program is now endowed and has awarded more than $2.8 million in scholarships to Arkansas students since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.