- China using metal barriers to fight COVID, restrict movement
- Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
- A key inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, most since 1982
- Algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns
- Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn't have records
- Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
- 50 years on, Apollo 16 moonwalker still 'excited' by space
- Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
- Manslaughter charge against 30-year-old 'first in county' in overdose death
- Riverview board votes unanimously not to renew contract of assistant coach without teaching license
- Another administrator leaving White County Central, heading to Pangburn in July
- 21-year-old McRae man dies when hit by semi while walking on U.S. Highway 167 early Monday
- 45-year-old McRae man gets 8-plus years in prison after hour-long pursuit, ramming patrol vehicle, fighting deputies
- Shots fired in December at Searcy apartments lands Judsonia 28-year-old with five years in prison
- Stabbing son 17 times, dad twice nets eight years in prison for Bald Knob 53-year-old
- County wanting to use nearly $3 million in ARPA funds for premium pay sent to joint committee for further review
- Beebe 40-year-old gets five years for threats, including saying 'family would not find the body'
- Searcy fire chief wants to raise starting pay by more than dollar
