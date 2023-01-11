Two area students were among 8,170 total who were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Jordan Walker Block of Searcy and Shayde A. Harris of Searcy were among 3,595 students named to the president’s honor roll for earning an A grade in all their courses. Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 4.00 made the president’s honor roll.
