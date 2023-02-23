Our Blood Institute will offer a free admission voucher to the Museum of Discovery and a coupon for a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Little Rock for those who give blood at any mobile blood drive through March 31.
Two mobile blood drives will be held in Searcy in March. The first will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 801 Skyline Drive in Searcy, March 2 from 3-7 p.m. and the second at Riverview High School on March 8 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Those who donate are also eligible to receive a limited-edition “Save the Humans,” alien-themed T-shirt.
“We take our role as the community blood provider very seriously,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Our blood supply is an essential part of our health-care system, so we’re extremely thankful for partners like the Museum of Discovery and Nothing Bundt Cakes for their partnership.”
OBI relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients.
“Donating helps you, too,” Armitage said. “At each donation, donors receive a mini-health screening, including checks of your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Those who are 16 years old must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
