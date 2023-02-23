Our Blood Institute will offer a free admission voucher to the Museum of Discovery and a coupon for a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Little Rock for those who give blood at any mobile blood drive through March 31.

Two mobile blood drives will be held in Searcy in March. The first will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 801 Skyline Drive in Searcy, March 2 from 3-7 p.m. and the second at Riverview High School on March 8 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

