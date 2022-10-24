Trying to wake the dead
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
- US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
- Biden targets Nicaragua's gold in new move against Ortega
- Judges toss part of suit challenging Arkansas redistricting
- Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
- What's behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
- 1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death
- Trying to wake the dead
Most Popular
Articles
- 58-year-old Bradford man arrested after booby-trapped shotgun shells found in vehicle
- Convicted bank robber charged with raping minor in White County
- $16,800 to be spent on renovations for historic Smyrna Church before Holiday of Lights event
- Attack in restaurant parking lot results in attempted murder charge
- Rose Bud 52-year-old charged with two counts of rape involving minors
- Searcy City Council approves up to $1.5 million for paving project; Black Gum Lane, hill on Skyline added
- White County Central basketball brief
- Candidate profile: Moore wants to help city capitalize on opportunities as city attorney
- Candidate profile: 20 years as city attorney backing Gibson's 'job interview'
- Putting up a wall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.