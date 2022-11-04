Latest e-Edition
- Nearly 20 percent of White County voters cast ballots early heading into final days before election
- It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in
- Tornadoes rip through Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries
- US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
- Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones
- Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
- Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
- Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers
- Judsonia 44-year-old officially charged in vehicle attack that resulted in leg amputation
- Searcy 23-year-old arrested for fleeing after reportedly crashing Camaro into home in Kensett Monday
- 49-year-old Searcy man dies after hitting parked vehicle, crashing into tree behind gas station Thursday
- Kidnapping at Beebe motel foiled when K-9 takes down Little Rock 41-year-old, sheriff's office says
- No one being hurt when 19-year-old drives through barricades at Beebe's Trunk or Treat called "nothing short of a miracle"
- Short-handed Searcy A&P Commission comes up short on volunteer request from mayoral candidate
- 19-year-old drives through barricades at Beebe's Trunk or Treat on Monday night; no one injured
- Beebe 35-year-old accused of choking fiancee with dog leash, killing dog
