Travis Dale Birmingham
Brandi and Hunter Birmingham of Drasco announce the birth of their son.
Travis Dale Birmingham was born March 17, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His siblings are Hank, 4, and Waylon, 2. Grandparents are Jackie and Randy Brackenridge of Searcy, Shannon and Billy Birmingham of Heber Springs and Melissa Hensley. Great-grandparents are Laverne and Bill Birmingham of Drasco, Mamie and Don Wright of Sidney, Donna Shelton of Bald Knob, Judy and Larry Thrasher of Heber Springs, Shirley and James Brackenridge of Searcy, Barbara and Udas Roper of Judsonia, and Donna White of Heber Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.