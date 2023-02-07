Motor vehicle crashes cost American society $340 billion in 2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced recently.

The agency’s new report, “The Economic and Societal Impact of Motor Vehicle Crashes, 2019,” examines the costs of one year of crashes that killed an estimated 36,500 people, injured 4.5 million, and damaged 23 million vehicles.

