Even though "Top Gun: Maverick” has been out for awhile, it's worth noting just how good the film was.
The movie is a sequel to the 1986 film directed by Joseph Kosinski (director of “TRON: Legacy”) and is written by Ehren Kruger (writer of “Ghost in the Shell” and “Scream 3”), Eric Warren Singer (writer of “American Hustle”) and Christopher McQuarrie (writer of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Edge of Tomorrow”).
Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. who, after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
I’m going to be honest: I did not have much anticipation for this film whatsoever. I only just watched the original 1986 film for the first time recently and while I liked it enough, I didn’t love it. I wasn’t alive when it came out in theaters and I didn’t grow up with it in my life at all so I wasn’t going in with the nostalgia a lot of “legacy sequels” like these need from their audience. I also didn’t feel like I was the target audience for a movie like this. It really has to take a special movie for me to enjoy a military movie like this.
And this is one of those special movies. “Top Gun: Maverick” is one of the rare sequels that completely blows the original out of the water (or out of the air in this instance). In the same way as something like “The Dark Knight,” this movie improves on the original film and delivers an unforgettable blockbuster that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Starting off with a fantastic recreation of the opening of the original film (backed with Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone”), the film gets you in the mood from minute one and doesn’t let up from there.
Someone watching this without knowing would probably say to themselves, “Wow, this is some really great CGI,” but no, there were no visual effects used in this movie. Cruise and the entire supporting cast are actually flying the planes in every single aerial sequence you see on screen. The cast and crew worked with the real-life Top Gun to go through rigorous training and then put cameras both inside the cockpit and outside the planes to film these action sequences in real time. And it shows because this film has some of the best and most exhilarating action scenes in cinematic history. Joseph Kosinski is pure genius and delivers a masterclass in action filmmaking that really can only be achieved by having someone as crazy as Cruise onboard.
The best action scene in the movie is hands down the final mission in the third act that I can’t even begin to fully explain. You really have to see it for yourself to fully understand just how insanely intense and thrilling the final act is. It’s a blood-pumping, heart-pounding third act that will have your palms dripping in sweat and you fully at the edge of your seat from start to finish, completely unable to breathe in certain moments. There were moments where I felt I was actually in these planes going the mind-blowing speeds depicted in the film.
The sound design during these sequences is top-notch and only elevates what is happening on screen. With a sound team filled to the brim with Oscar winners that have worked on such films as “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Wonder Woman,” “1917,” “The Martian” and “The Empire Strikes Back” (just to name a few), this is not only some of their best work yet, but some of the best sound design work ever. With a score composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer (who did the score for the original film) and Lady Gaga, everything comes together flawlessly for the most thrilling theater experience in a long while.
A film is not only about its action sequences, however, and there still needs to be a good story with good writing to fully come together as one cohesive piece, and thankfully this film has it. As someone who wasn’t that emotionally invested going into it because I did not have that love for the original, I was fully invested in this story. The main conflict with this film really centers around Maverick and Goose’s son, “Rooster” (played by Miles Teller, “Whiplash”). The stakes not only for the mission but for this complicated relationship are set early and you can feel that throughout the entire film.
The movie also introduces a lot of new characters in the group of younger Top Gun graduates who are recruited to join Maverick on the mission. A lesser film would’ve struggled to developed these characters, making them an afterthought to put the “legacy character” of Maverick in the forefront, but the writing with these new characters is so good that even if we don’t spend that much time with them, I still ended up truly caring for the ones I needed to care about. Rooster, Hangman, Phoenix, Payback, Fanboy and Bob, I knew who each of these people were from their introductory scenes and they were all likable (in their own ways) and well-thought-out characters which helped add even more stakes to the final act.
My only real problem with the movie is that I don’t think the romance storyline is done all that well, although I’d also argue that this movie’s success does not at all rely on that storyline coming together all the way. I’d even go as far as to say that they could’ve cut that out completely and the only impact it would have on the film is making it shorter.
We already have enough emotional stakes involving the relationship between Maverick and Rooster, so I don’t think the romance was fully needed, especially since it’s not all that well written. It’s not poorly written, don’t get me wrong, it’s good, but it involves a character that has a lot of history with Maverick but was not in the original film at all and we only really get two, maybe three, scenes to develop this relationship. I didn’t care as much about it and it just felt like, “Oh, we had a romance in the first film, we gotta have one here, too.” Again, it’s not bad and it doesn’t affect the movie all that much, but it just didn’t feel all that important in the grand scheme of things.
Other than that, “Top Gun: Maverick” is a blockbuster sequel that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. It’s a thrilling experience from beginning to end that will have even the biggest skeptics who weren’t fans of the original fall in love with the pure craft taking place before them. It’s still playing in several theaters and that’s exactly where you should see it if you feel safe enough to go out.
