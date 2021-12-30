Anytime I think of the great Stonewall Jackson, those thoughts immediately turn to his signature song, the iconic “Waterloo.”
Jackson passed away Dec. 4 after a long battle with dementia at the age of 89.
Though his chart success may have paled in comparison to other bigger stars, I think it’s a safe bet there were relatively few of his peers that enjoyed the success Stonewall (his real name incidentally) did with “Waterloo” (five weeks at No. 1).
While he was far from being a one-hit wonder, no other release of his came anywhere close to the success of “Waterloo,” which reached No. 4 on the pop charts and even an astounding 24 in the United Kingdom. He did hit the top of the charts one other time in 1963 with “BJ the DJ.”
Another Stonewall hit you may have heard (either by SJ or any of several other artists who cut the song like Johnny Rivers) was the catchy “I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water.”
Before getting away from Stonewall’s recording career, here’s a fun fact I didn’t know about him: He was the first artist to join the Opry before signing a recording contract. (How’s that for a head-scratcher when you consider the fact that legendary stars like Mickey Gilley and The Bellamy Brothers still aren’t in the Opry!)
But there’s one other thing I didn’t know about Stonewall until researching for this article, and I found it fascinating!
In 2006, the Opry had a very forgettable general manager named Pete Fisher, who allegedly is to have said he didn’t want any gray hairs on the Opry stage or in the audience, adding “before I’m done, there won’t be any.” But some folks never learn as Fisher is also alleged to have told Jackson that he was “too old and too country.”
Stonewall however was far from finished and sued the Opry as a result of Fisher’s lack of class and intelligence. The Opry saw the handwriting on the wall and settled in 2008 with Jackson returning to the stage (and I’ll bet with a smile on his face), proving once again, there is some justice in the world!
Rest in peace, Stonewall. You were a great artist and a true crusader.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.