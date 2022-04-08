OK, so maybe you haven’t been blowing up my phone clamoring for me to share my thoughts on which was country music’s best group of the ’60s and’70s, but regardless, to stop all that “pressure”, here’s my answer. It’s none other than the great Buck Owens and his very talented Buckaroos.
There are many compelling things about Owens that stand out. Today, we’ll look at a few of them.
A Texan and the son of a sharecropper, he moved West and must have liked what he saw because he never left, even as huge fame would come his way later in life. It might surprise some but Buck rejected numerous chances to move to Nashville, opting instead to continue to live in his beloved Bakersfield.
Buck was named co-host of “CBS’s bold experiment, “Hee Haw,” in 1969 and the show went to have incredible success and longevity.
Buck Owens the singer enjoyed phenomenal success, racking up 32 consecutive Top 10 hits covering the period 1963-72. He has had 12 No. 1 albums.
He was named Billboard top Country Male Singles Artist of the Decade in 1969.
Buck was a shrewd businessman who became independently wealthy due to his broadcasting and publishing interests.
His hard-driving sound with its emphasis on drums was deemed instrumental in paving the way for the aforementioned Bakersfield to be renamed “Nashville West.”
There are many other things to list about Buck Owens, but of those remaining, certainly one of the biggest eye-openers may have been his two-day marriage to Jana Grief.
Buck Owens was indeed one of the most successful and talented artists in the history of country music.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
