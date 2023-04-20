A recent social media post gave me the idea. It featured the top 10 country songs of Charlie Rich. So naturally as a longtime fan of the late, great Mickey Gilley, I came to the not-too-hard-to-arrive-at conclusion, this would be something cool to do for MG. So that is what we are going to do this week.
First, a bit of background is in order. Gilley, the original "Urban Cowboy," had 39 top 10 songs and 17 No. 1s, so boiling those 56 songs down to a top 10 is not going to be easy, but we'll try. We'll start with No. 10 and work down to our pick for the top spot.
10: "True Love Ways" — Written by the great Buddy Holly (though it did not chart for him), Gilley took it to No. 1 on the country charts and gained mega respect in the process.
9: "You Don't Know Me" — Gilley stepped onto sacred ground with his cover of the Ray Charles classic, and no surprise, Gilley's version cruised right to the top of the charts.
8: "Bring It On Home To Me" — Gilley's version of the old Sam Cooke standard was always my favorite song to see performed live. In fact, MG's banter with his Urbanettes during the song was pure magic.
7: "The Window Up Above" — Love this song. The writer, George Jones, called this one his best composition. I agree.
6: "Room Full of Roses" — Synonmous with Gilley.
5: "Don't The Girls Get Prettier At Closing Time" — Probably doesn't need additional comment ... a Gilley classic.
4: "Object of my Affection" — When MG broke into this one, I told my wife to "hold on!"
3: "I Overlooked An Orchid" — Love this song that is full of great lyrics like "I overlooked an orchid while searching for a rose ... the orchid that I overlooked is you."
2: "Lonely Nights" with the great hook line, "I can take the lonely days, I can't take the lonely nights."
1: The incomparable "Stand By Me" — I teared up every time I heard MG do it live, and I continue to today every time I hear it on the radio. Absolutely great song!
There you have it ... almost an impossible task, but we tried. What an amazing honor it was covering this great man for more than 35 years.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
