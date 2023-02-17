I was talking to a good friend of mine the other day about the role music plays in our lives. He’s a multi-talented entertainer while I only sing in the shower, but both of us are captivated by music, and agree life wouldn’t be the same without it.

Regarding our own lives, all I have to do is harken back to a day in the late ’70s when our good friend the late Dr. Jerome Barnes brought the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to Harding University for an unforgettable concert. From that night on we were hooked on music. The majority of our time from then on was spent listening to the Oaks or talking about them.

Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.