I was talking to a good friend of mine the other day about the role music plays in our lives. He’s a multi-talented entertainer while I only sing in the shower, but both of us are captivated by music, and agree life wouldn’t be the same without it.
Regarding our own lives, all I have to do is harken back to a day in the late ’70s when our good friend the late Dr. Jerome Barnes brought the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to Harding University for an unforgettable concert. From that night on we were hooked on music. The majority of our time from then on was spent listening to the Oaks or talking about them.
Ralph Emery’s “Nashville Now” television show introduced us to more and more artists and their music. Not only did Emery become a household word, but so did other cast members Jerry Whitehurst, Tom Grant, Darlene Austin and a host of other regulars on this red-hot show. It was on every night, and we we were watching every night.
From that point on, we started attending all the musical events we heard about. Little Rock, Branson, Conway, Batesville and Searcy’s own White County Fair ... if they had a show, we were there.The talent was indeed coming and we were going. Harding University was also bringing in big names and for good measure, bigger names.
During those days, we were fortunate to be able to develop friendships with the likes of Lee Greenwood, Sawyer Brown’s Mark Miller, the Oaks’ Duane Allen and many others. And certainly we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the long and special friendship with the great Mickey Gilley. It was a 30-year-plus friendship that produced some of the greatest times of our lives and didn’t end until the singer’s death last year. But actually that friendship will never die, thus assuring the name and music of Mickey Gilley will be a part of our lives forever.
Thank goodness music became such a very vital part of our lives all those years ago.
Indeed ... life would be dull without music; fortunately today we are certainly being thoroughly entertained by the dynamite entertainer we mentioned above. I’ll tell you about him another day.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.