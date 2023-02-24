A couple of weeks ago, I had the very good fortune to see two movies depicting one of the saddest days ever to occur in American music history. It was my first time to see both movies.
You likely have heard the tragedy called “the day the music died,” and that surely is what happened.
On Feb. 3, 1959, a private plane carrying rock ‘n’ roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper crashed right after taking off in a blizzard from Clear Lake, Iowa, killing all three instantly as well as the pilot. Holly was only 22, Valens 17 and JP Richardson (The Big Bopper) 29.
The Holly film reopened an interesting discussion for me about had Holly lived, would he have been a bigger star than Elvis?
Despite his meteoric rise to fame that saw him being the first to write, record and produce his own music (featuring such megahits as “Oh Boy,” “Peggy Sue,” “Maybe Baby,” “That’ll Be The Day,” “True Love Ways,” “Not Fade Away,” etc.), I don’t think he would have been because of the “it” factor if nothing else. Elvis had “it,” Holly didn’t.
But what a career! The film features the great Gary Busey in an Oscar-nominated role as Holly. He didn’t win but he definitely could have (should have).
Film No. 2 features Lou Diamond Phillips as Valens, who rose from poverty to stardom with major hits like “La Bamba” and “Donna” before his tragic death at 17 leaving his legion of fans shocked, saddened, stunned and wondering about what the young star might have done in the long life he seemingly had in front of him. Another sad movie: another very powerful movie.
Feb. 3, 1959, was indeed the day the music died.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
