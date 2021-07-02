I saw the most active 60-year-old entertainer I’ve maybe ever seen at the Independence County Fair at Batesville recently. I’m talking Collin Raye, who has always been energetic, but the incredible thing is he’s every bit as energetic now as he was the first time I had the pleasure of seeing him, and that was all the way back in the early ’90s.
In his illustrious career, Collin has had more than 30 charted singles, 24 of which achieved Top 10 status, including 16 No. 1’s. He is a 10-time CMA and ACM nominee. Collin’s biggest and most recognizable songs include “Little Rock,” “That’s My Story,” “Little Red Rodeo,” “Not That Different,” “One Boy, One Girl,” “Love Me,” “In This Life” and many more.
Finally, I need to say that Collin Raye is one of the nicest guys I’ve had the pleasure of meeting in country music. No, that doesn’t make him a better singer. but I’m old-fashioned enough that when I hear the powerful, soulful and very emotional “Love Me,” I can proudly say to my wife, “you know Collin Raye definitely talks the talk, but he walks the walk as well.”
All that combined probably explains why the De Queen native has a slew of bookings between now and the end of the year. Before I leave the subject of bookings, let me say I have always been a full band man when venues discuss whether to book an entertainer accompanied by his full band or bring the act in solo. In Collin’s case though, Batesville brought him in with a fiddle, a piano and Collin on bass. All three sing, too, and the end result is amazing. I didn’t miss a full band at all.
Collin can play large or small events equally well. Anyone who books him will be glad they did. I highly recommend him.
