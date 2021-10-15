He’s one of my favorites, and I expect one of yours as well.
Therefore I hope you will join me in sending up prayers for superstar Alan Jackson, who has recently been diagnosed as suffering from a nerve condition that affects his balance. And folks, he’s only 62!
Jackson has Charcoat-Marie-Tooth disease. Diagnosed a decade ago, Jackson said the disease affects his ability to walk, but does not affect life expectancy.
Jackson revealed in a television interview that he is starting to stumble around on stage, with his balance negatively affected even when he is just standing in front of the microphone. “I just feel very uncomfortable,” he said.
From his less-than-auspicious entry into country music, Jackson has gone on to sell more than 43 million albums in the U.S. alone.
I say less than auspicious because Jackson’s first job in Nashville was in the mailroom at the Nashville Network. His first big job was as a songwriter at Glen Campbell’s publishing company. Regarding that job, Jackson’s beautiful wife, Denise, a former flight attendant, gets an assist on that one since she came across Campbell at the Atlanta airport and asked him for advice. He suggested his publishing company, where Jackson ultimately caught on.
His recording breakthrough came in 1989 with the release of his first album, “Here In The Real World,” which went gold then platinum. A single from that album with the same name went No. 1.
His first three albums were all certified platinum.
Some of his major hits include “Don’t Rock The Jukebox,” “Chasin That Neon Rainbow,” “Dallas,” “Midnight In Montgomery,” “Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning?” and the memorable “Living On Love.” Jackson is equally adept at singing and songwriting.
From all reports, Jackson is one of the industry’s good guys. We hope and pray he can keep performing for years to come.
