Jimmy Fortune brought the house down several times on a recent rainy (at times, heavy) afternoon in Branson.
The “house” in question was the beautiful Mansion Theater, Branson’s largest and finest. COVID-19 aside, the weather aside, the bottom half of this theater was full that day, and why not? It’s not every day a Hall of Fame entertainer comes to town, and it seems that accolade is not high enough praise for someone with the kind of voice Jimmy possesses. I have a suggestion ... how about “world class” because that’s exactly what his voice is!
You guys all know Jimmy and have for some time. He joined the Statler Brothers as the permanent replacement for the ailing Lew Dewitt in August 1982. He would go on to star with the popular quartet for 20 years writing and singing lead on “Elizabeth,” one of their most popular songs ever. But he also wrote and sang lead on two other top Statler songs, including “My Only Love” and “Too Much On My Heart.” And though “More Than A Name On A Wall” was “only” Top 10, it remains one of his most moving and well-received live numbers.
When the Statlers retired from performing Oct. 26, 2002, Jimmy didn’t miss a beat, going right into his solo performing career. I loved the title of his first album as a solo act, “When One Door Closes.”
The performance we saw included all the Statlers’ hits and others that allowed Jimmy to showcase that magnificent voice, none better than the Roy Orbison classic, “Cryin’.” “Wow!” was my only response. It was breathtaking!
My wife and I determined we love everything about The Mansion. Seats are comfy, and there’s not a bad one in the house. Sound and lights are breathtaking. Even the food is amazing, especially those incredible rotisserie hot dogs.
We highly recommend seeing Jimmy Fortune any time he is anywhere close. We are pretty certain you’ll be happy you did.
