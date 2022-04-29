Is there a time period in history that you've ever thought if given the chance you might have preferred to have lived in instead of today?
Well, let me say first of all, life is precious anytime we are allowed the privilege of breathing, but for the sake of this article, I'm going to pick the decade of the '50s. (Now. before any of you out there who know me cry foul and say I was alive in the '50s, that's true, but I was still too young to experience the decade as I would have preferred).
It's the music of the '50s that I would have enjoyed being in the middle of. Come back with me today to when three, sometimes more, artists would pack their gear, including those wonderful sparkling jackets into a station wagon and head to a gig. Once complete they'd load up and head down the road to another. The singers in those vehicles would go on to account for some of the greatest country songs of all time. See what you think ...
- Some of Eddy Arnold's biggest hits came in the decade including "Cattle Call" and "I Wanna Play House With You."
- But arguably even bigger than Eddy Arnold, the decade was extremely good to Johnny Cash with hits like "I Walk The Line," "Guess Things Happen That Way" and "Don't Take Your Guns To Town."
- Then there was "Bye Bye Love" and "Wake Up Little Susie" from the Everly Brothers.
- Red Foley had "Good Night Irene," while Tennessee Ernie Ford scored huge with "Sixteen Tons."
- The amazing Lefty Frizzell had a number of huge hits, perhaps none bigger than "Always Late (With Your Kisses)."
- Don Gibson released two of my all-time favorite songs in the '50s: "Oh Lonesome Me" and "Blue Blue Day."
- Johnny Horton had one of country's all-time bests in the decade with the iconic "Battle of New Orleans."
- The classic "Four Walls," one of many smash songs from the great Jim Reeves, will be the last mentioned here because of space limitations, but I think you would agree, the '50s was indeed full of great music.
Wait, though, I've always been told, be careful what you wish for, because it might come true, and in my case, if I had been an adult in the '50s, I very well may have been nothing but a memory today.
