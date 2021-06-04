You know every time I listen to the Oak Ridge Boys do a gospel song, I can close my eyes, and it seems like the Boys are singing just to me.
What a gift, I thought! I can think of no other singer(s) or no other speaker that has anything close to that kind of effect on me.
What is it this magnificent quartet has that no one else that comes to mind can touch? First and foremost are those incredible voices, whether featured individually on a solo or else collectively on those harmonies, oh, those harmonies! Next is their sincerity that comes through loud and clear every time they take the stage. It is obvious and evident they love their fans, while at the same time, their respect for their partners as individuals and performers is likewise most evident, too.
Finally they have always let it be known how much they love God and country. Anytime I am around any of the four, I think of how fortunate I am to know them, but you know without any ego on my part, I bet they would say the same thing about me. That’s how they roll.
Every time I see these wonderful Hall of Famers, it dawns on me that I never think of them as internationally known celebrities, but instead just a good group of guys to talk sports with. Or they could be a group gathered on your front porch after church, and someone breaks out in song; someone else follows suit. Pretty soon you have a front-porch singing, which is the title of the Oaks’ latest and quite likely my favorite among their long list of albums.
Being DJ on a road trip is an easy job for me these days. I put “Front Porch Singing” into the player and never take it out until we arrive home. That meant hearing the 11 wonderful songs on the album over and over. Neither of us got tired at any time.
The CD opens with an amazing performance by lead singer Duane Allen on “Life Is Beautiful.” The performance is so real and so heartfelt, I found myself tearing up more than once while listening. Baritone William Lee Golden’s solo “Old Ways” is sure to be a crowdpleaser whether on the concert stage or in your player. Tenor Joe Bonsall’s haunting lead vocals on the gut-wrenching “Promised Land” is likely to put a lump in your throat, while the amazing Richard Sterban delivers the most heartfelt version of “Red River Valley” this music fan has ever heard.
But let me hasten to add there are seven other equally powerful songs on the CD with each “Boy” getting his chance to shine. And when these guys step up to the mic, it’s like Mike Trout stepping up to the plate with men on base ... look out!
Don’t miss this one. It’s on Thirty Tigers and Lightning Rod Records and drops June 11. For more information visit www.oakridgeboys.com.
