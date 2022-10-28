This week, we have a collection of interesting country music facts for your consideration.
Something in common: First, the great Eddy Arnold was managed by none other than Col. Tom Parker, who would later gain fame as Elvis Presley’s manager. Wonder how many records these two superstars sold while being managed by Parker.
Nearly 100 years old: The first commercial jukebox was introduced in 1928.
“Hymns” was the first: The first country album to sell more than one million copies was Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Hymns,” which went platinum in 1963.
Four at one time: The great Hall of Famer Lefty Frizzell once had an incredible four of his songs in the Top 10 at one time.
Where he came from: David Houston descended from Sam Houston and Robert E. Lee.
Pretty stout: The legendary Merle Haggard had more No. 1 singles (38) than Hank Wllliams Sr. and Johnny Cash combined.
Smart and talented: Emmylou Harris was valedictorian of her high school class.
How Alan started: Alan Jackson’s first job in Nashville was in the mailroom of the now-defunct Nashville Network.
Success: You know you’ve made it when you are able to buy the first radio station you performed at, and that’s exactly what Dolly Parton did in 1989.
Would you buy a car from that man? Billy Ray Cyrus once sold cars for a living.
Most appropriate: Waylon Jennings named his band The Waylors.
All facts for this article come from the chock full of information book “The Country Music Almanac” by Tom Biracree, published by Prentice Hall General Reference.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
