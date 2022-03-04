Paying it forward.
We all admire it when we hear of it happening, but I daresay what I’m about to report will be unprecedented in past and future “paying it forwards” for that matter.
I’m talking the Herschund Enterprises Corp.’s decision to fund 100 percent of the tuition, books and fees for its 11,000 full- and part-time employees, an amazing gesture. More than 30 learning providers will be available for the employees to choose from.
This is for the folks who work at Herschund’s 25 themed attractions across the United States, including Silver Dollar City, the Showboat Branson Belle, White Water and the Silver Dollar City Campground among others.
Love the quote I read attributed to Deanna Partridge, vice president of talent for Herschund:
“Our team members’ success is our success – and that’s why we are thrilled to make this benefit available to all regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt.” She also said the future of the company’s employees should be “grown with love, not loans.”
This unprecedented move will affect thousands of families with the benefits stretching far outside the properties owned and operated by Herschund. This company is indeed putting its money where its mouth is. It deserves high praise.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com
