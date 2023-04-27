The names keep on coming as the list of big stars gets longer and more impressive by the day.
We are talking about the rapidly approaching 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards set for Monday, June 5, at the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Here are all the particulars you need to know: Starting time is 6:30 pm with popular co-hosts Charles Haymes and 2014 Miss Arkansas Ashton Gill returning in the roles they won high marks for a year ago.
But the evening’s big attraction is the music, and here are only some of the performers who will be taking the stage: Grand Ole Opry star Sharon White; Linda Davis, perhaps best known for her smash 1993 duet with Reba McEntire “Does He Love You;” Louise Mandrell; Ben Haggard; the legendary Blackwood Brothers; perennial crowd favorite David Adam Byrnes; Erin Enderlin; Mae Estes; Tyler Kinch; and Adam Hambrick.
Tickets are now on sale at www.arkansasmusic.org. We are looking forward to this event with great anticipation. The first time we were privileged to see and hear this amazing list of Arkansas entertainers we were blown away. We are pretty sure it will happen again.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
