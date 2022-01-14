I have never had much of an opinion either way about Vince Gill; that is up until now.
I do know he carries a lot of power in Music City (how he’s used that power in the past I have sometimes questioned, but that’s a story best told another day). Certainly, everyone knows he’s one of the top vocalists and pickers in Nashville, but here’s what I didn’t know about Vince up until now, and I’ll have to say, I was impressed.
Gill, as you likely know, was the handpicked choice of the great Don Henley to replace the great Glenn Frey in arguably America’s best band, the Eagles. Frey, one of the founding members of the iconic country-rock band, died Jan. 18, 2016, of complications from a variety of health problems.
Gill and Glen’s son, Deacon, would later join Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B Schmidt to form the new Eagles. Gill initially sang “Lyin’ Eyes” and “Take It To The Limit.”
Now to my central point today, Gill’s class. According to TasteofCountry.com, Henley told Gill the Eagles could do one of Vince’s songs during the show. But here’s where Gill impressed me: He declined Henley’s offer with these words: “I’m already stepping into a place where a lot of people may not be that accepting of me. The last thing I want to do is give them one more reason to say, ‘I didn’t come here to hear his songs. I just came to hear Eagles songs,’ so we kind of kept it at that which seems to make the most sense.”
Couldn’t agree more. Well played, Vince!
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
