Do you have a song that is helpful to you in your daily walk? I know I do, and my choice may surprise you a bit ... until you hear its message.
The singer of the song I’m referring to is the great John Anderson and his powerful interpretation of the Max D Barnes and Max T Barnes classic “Let Go Of The Stone.”
This song refers to a woman who is hanging on to a man she should let go of, but doesn’t. The first verse says it this way: “You shouldn’t wade out in deep water when you don’t know how to swim. And then like a fool you followed him in the whirlpool of emotion spiraling out of control. It’s killing you, but you won’t let it go.”
I’m going to skip to the third verse now for space purposes. “Oh, don’t you realize the danger and the hurt you’re headed for. Put your arms around me and swim with me to shore. Just let go of that misery. I know it’s hard to do, but I’ll be holding on to you.”
There you have it. I see these lyrics as potentially helpful in so many ways with the stone acting as a metaphor for anything one needs to let go of. Be it lack of faith, cynicism, tobacco, overeating, alcohol or any of hundreds of other “stones” affecting our daily walk, this wonderful song tells us to let them go and live. These lyrics play in mind a lot. I hope they prove helpful.
On another note, I just finished reading a book honesty dictates I probably wouldn’t otherwise have read had I not known the author for years.
But that said, I’m glad I did. The book is titled “Those Who Prey.” Its author is Searcy native Jennifer Moffett. Full disclosure leads me to say I’ve known the author since she was a small child and her parents, the late Dr. Jerome Barnes and Barbara Barnes, have been family friends for years.
Now the book (published by Simon and Schuster): It’s a gripping story that grabs the reader early and won’t let go.
But make no mistake, while compelling, it definitely is not comfortable.
We meet Emily early on. She is new to college and like so many others, she is looking for a friendly face. But in a bit of a twist, she is found instead, (although the individuals in the group known as The Kingdom probably wouldn’t be the type friends Mom and Dad would have picked for their daughter. A summer mission trip to Italy is scheduled, but let’s just say it proved a 360-degree turn from what Emily hoped for.)
This story is frightening in a number of ways, perhaps because it doesn’t take much of a stretch to see this could easily have happened. I recommend it highly, especially if you have children headed off to college anytime soon.
Moffett teaches creative writing at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. She may be contacted at jbmoffett.com. You are going to hear more and more about her in the days to come.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
