The recent Arkansas Country Music Awards show was loaded with talent from top to bottom. I was impressed with all that I saw, certainly those with recognizable names, but several others who will be popular soon.
One of those is Female Vocalist of the Year Mae Estes.
I did not know of her work prior to this show, but I do now and I think you guys will, too.
Let me tell you a little bit about her. The song she performed that evening was “Thinkin’ ‘Bout Cheatin’.” I was literally blown away. “I don’t know what it is this beautiful young lady has, but she definitely has that elusive “it” factor!
An Arkansan by birth, she packed up and moved to Nashville a few years ago, going where the action is.
Mae grew up singing the national anthem at numerous Arkansas rodeos where she developed a big following.
We loved and totally agree with the spot-on review of always reliable “Entertainment Focus.” Here is what it said: “Mae Estes is one of those who sings traditional country music, and you really can’t tell whether it’s 1992 or 1972.”
Spot on.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. He may be contacted at Tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.