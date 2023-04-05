I love the songwriters as I've said in this space many times. I think these ladies and gentlemen are the real talents in the business. Allow me one more comment about the songwriters. Those who can put a smile on my face via their work or tears in my eyes hold a special place in my heart. Here are some of my favorite titles:
- "We Ran Out of Anything to Call It, So We Called It Quits"
- "Dog Tired of Cattin' Around"
- "When You're Ugly Like Us, You Just Naturally Got To Be Cool"
- "Who's Gonna Mow Your Lawn"
- "Don't Worry 'Bout The Mule, Just Load the Wagon"
- "Instead Of Giving Up I'm Giving in"
- "How Come Your Dog Don't Bite Nobody But Me"
- "If You Can't Bite, Don't Growl!"
- "My Dad Is Only A Picture"
- "It Takes All Day To Get Over Night"
- "Eat Drink and Be Merry (Tomorrow You'll Cry)"
- "Cheaper Crude or No More Food"
- "Bull Smith Can't Dance The Cotton Eyed Joe"
- "She Can't Get My Love Off the Bed"
- "Divers Do It Deeper"
- "Changes in Latitude. Changes in Attitude"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.