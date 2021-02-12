I’m more excited about a song today than I have been in years!
Talking about the Bellamy Brothers’ new single “There Ain’t No Country Music For Old Men,” featuring John Anderson.
Here is why I like it so much:
First of all, those three collaborating on anything means something special awaits the listener, and that is certainly the case with this gem. But the artists aside, it’s those biting lyrics that make me want to stand up and cheer.
Here is an example: Written by David Bellamy the night of Kenny Rogers’ death, the song is a nostalgic and most touching tribute to country music greats like Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Buck Owens, Loretta Lynn and others, But ... it also (in no uncertain terms) shows the writer’s feelings on today’s “country music” artists, calling them “posers and losers and would-be outlaws who only know how to pretend” ... I love it!
The accompanying video interprets the lyrics, and features Howard and David in a barn and John in the back of a pickup.
Many recognizable shots of Music City are featured, including the Honky Tonks of Lower Broadway, the Nashville Skyline, Ryman Auditorium, Music Row, an archway in Bakersfield, Calif., and ends fittingly with a shot of the graves of Johnny and June.
This song is yet another example of the brilliant songwriting from David Bellamy, who I honestly feel may be the best in the business. When David speaks, I hang on to every word because I know something good is coming.
His songwriting is underappreciated, just like his and brother Howard’s music. And when I say “unappreciated”, I refer only to the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, country radio and the “suits” who run country music. Certainly not the fans though ... this is a highly popular act the world over as is the great John Anderson.
This song is getting a great deal of buzz. I predict it will get more ... a whole lot more. It is on the Bellamy Brothers’ “Bucket List EP.” For more information, visit bellamybrothers.com.
