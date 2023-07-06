Can’t begin to think of another article I’ve enjoyed more than the Factables.com account of “One-Hit Wonders of the 60s.” It’s chock-full of information about many of the songs I loved growing up, as well as the singers who sang them (and not many others either).
Here’s a look at five of my favorites songs the article cited, starting with gravely voiced Barry McGuire who made “Eve of Destruction” a worldwide hit in 1965. Barry once came to my hometown of Searcy at the invitation of a local church. It was my great honor to have lunch with him where I sat mesmerized as he told story after story about the business, including how it was only when he was driving down Hollywood and Vine and heard “Destruction” on his car radio that he realized he had a hit.
Then there was the haunting “Stranger on the Shore,” a No. 1 song in 1961 written for the clarinet by an artist known as Acker Bilk for his daughter.
One of the more intriguing titles the article listed was “Worst That Could Happen” performed by the 11-member Brooklyn Bridge Band. This single was No. 3 on the charts in 1969.
Yet another great title (and great song, too) was “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” which went to the top of the charts thanks to a rousing performance by a group called Steam.
Finally, I submit 1962’s “Telstar” by the Tornados. Their No. 1 song named for a popular communications satellite marked the first time a British band had flown to the top of the charts.
This site is full of much more information. I’ll be reading it for a long time to come.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
