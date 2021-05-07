It may be the greatest line ever to come from a song, certainly the most timely!
The album is called “Front Porch Singin’” and the beloved Oak Ridge Boys are the artists.
Here’s the line: “Somewhere in the world the sun is shining bright ... .”
What an amazing timely line for us all as we slowly pull our way out of this pandemic. This brilliant message of hope and optimism sets the tone for this eagerly anticipated album on Lightning Rod Records that drops June 11. We think it is exactly what this country needs to hear right now.
The album once again reunites the Oaks with their red-hot young producer, David Cobb. They have a history; in fact it’s their fourth project together. The previous three have been megasuccessful, but we think No. 4 is likely to be the biggest of all.
First, though, I had the chance a few days ago to talk a number of topics with one of my favorite people anywhere (not just entertainers, either), the great Duane Allen, a man who incidentally can speak on any number of topics. The Oak Ridge Boys lead singer updated me on how this album came about, starting with the band being shut down in March 2020. That lasted until last August when the Oaks were permitted back in famed RCA Studio A, allowing work on this project to get kicked off (with social distancing practiced daily by the way).
The conversation with Allen included a fascinating summary of how the tall Texan “coached” his team through the lean months of this pandemic with every member of the Oaks organization able to keep on working, plus retain their insurance. Allen deserves a lot of credit for his business acumen and leadership during those turbulent times.
If you noticed that I used the term “coached” earlier in this piece, there is a reason I did that. The term certainly relates well to Allen, because he was definitely a more-than-creditable basketball player in his own right. However, the focus of this account is on “Front Porch Singin,” so we will save Allen’s business expertise and basketball days till another day.
Back to the album now, though. If you’ve seen the Oaks’ Christmas show recently where the quartet is seated in their Cracker Barrel rocking chairs around a fireplace and share a holiday memory, then you have the concept for “Front Porch Singin,” except now the setting is not around a roaring fire, but on the porch. Someone starts to sing a song and everyone else joins in.
I don’t guess I’ve seen a specific timeframe for the setting of this masterpiece, but to me, it has to be on a lazy Sunday afternoon after church, followed by a fried chicken and all the trimmings lunch.
According to Allen, Cobb has always told the Oaks, “Be true to your roots. Gospel is a part of who you are, it’s where you come from.” Cobb believes the magic in the Oak Ridge Boys comes from the four voices.
Allen obviously concurs. “We are a four-part gospel group. Be it old gospel, new gospel, old country, everybody sings along, even the new songs.”
Cobb has said he became a fan of the Oak Ridge Boys while growing up in Georgia. Those marvelous voices were what reeled him in, just like me and thousands of others.
Allen is known throughout the industry as a master at picking great songs and then applying the Oaks magic to them. “We look for great songs first, not a certain type song,” Allen says. And that’s exactly the case with “Front Porch Singin’,” made up 11 great songs first, including old gospel, new gospel, country, etc.
The song list includes the following: “Life Is Beautiful,” “Love, Life and Healing,” “Old Ways,” “Promised Land,” “Red River Valley,” “Life’s Railway to Heaven,” “Rock My Soul,” “Swing Down Chariot,” “Till I See You Again,” “Unclouded Day,” and “When He Calls.”
I pretend I’m in a porch swing as I listen to these songs, and after each time I do, my faith and optimism are strengthened, but then the Boys have done that to me many, many times over the years. However the diversity of these songs and their arrangements clearly drive home the point that this one is even more special than its long line of predecessors.
By the way, in our interview, the humble, team-first Allen singled out and thanked his singing partners Joe Bonsall, Richard Sterban and William Lee Golden “for helping us navigate through these tough times” along with a special thanks to Jon Mir, executive vice president of the organization.
Thought a quote attributed to Cobb about the Oaks was spot-on: “I always love working with the Oaks, and now with this album, they’ve really captured the warmest feeling of home and family.” They have indeed.
Allen quoted his singing partner Bonsall, the Oaks’ legendary tenor, who when discussing “Front Porch Singin’” commented, “We may have stumbled onto one of our most important albums ever.”
You know I can’t recall ever using the term “taken issue” with anything Bonsall has ever said ... until now. I don’t think these guys have ever “stumbled” onto anything as their numerous Grammys, Dove and country awards will attest to. They more than know what they are doing about any number of things! This one is going to be big folks.
