One of my most prized possessions is an old newspaper clipping that in monetary value isn’t worth much more than the ink and newsprint it has called home for a number of years, but in sentimental value, I wouldn’t part with it for almost anything I can think of. However if you’re serious about going ahead with that million dollar offer, I promise I’ll give it serious consideration.
Seriously though, I’m talking about a small advertisement in a 1948 issue of The White County Citizen (for years a sister publication of The Searcy Daily Citizen, now The Daily Citizen).
The ad’s focus is a quite historic concert that played Searcy on Friday, July 23, at the Yarnell Show Lot beginning at 8:30 p.m. The ad describes the show as taking place in a big tent. It featured a Hall of Fame lineup with the headliner none other than the Texas Troubadour Ernest Tubb.
That’s huge in itself, but when you read further down and see the price of admission, that’s when it gets mind-boggling. The cost to see and hear Tubb sing about “Walking the Floor Over You” was a staggering 35 cents and 75 cents with tax included. Opening acts included Dot and Smokey, Velma Butterball, Hal Smith and “others.”
The ad of country royalty coming to a small town in the South stirs memories of a great country song with a similar theme, Bobby Braddock’s wonderfully penned song, “The Night Hank Williams Came to Town” by Johnny Cash. The song depicts the night Hank came to a small town and certainly more than left his mark. Waylon Jennings teams with Cash in an uncredited duo part and adds much to the finished part. Loved how Braddock used names that were perfect fits for the song’s time frame (Mavis, Beulah, etc.)
Both the ad and the song remind me of what I think had to be great times. In the ’40s and ’50s, country singers would pile into a station wagon and roll into town where they crowded around one microphone and preceded to give typically memorable performances. Sometimes, there was a stage of sorts; sometimes, there wasn’t.
I love history … especially music history.
