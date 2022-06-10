Perhaps the most powerful in a long list of powerful comments during Mickey Gilley’s celebration of life service a few days ago was delivered by Righteous Brother Bill Medley, who changed the words to a classic hymn just a bit. Gosh, was it ever fitting and so so appropriate as Medley sang, “Precious Lord, take Mickey’s hand and lead him in ... .”
It was one of several times I broke down crying that afternoon. (Medley’s new sidekick, Bucky Heard, also performed and is impressive).
Bill Medley was far from being the only celebrity in attendance that day. Almost every performer in Branson that you can name was on stage to salute the man that entertainers and fans alike all love. There were others dotted in the audience at Gilley’s theater that time prevented from appearing.
But not only was it Branson stars on the stage, there were others whose names you will recognize, including TG Sheppard who presented beautiful Cindy Gilley with a big bouquet of roses on behalf of her husband (“if I sent a rose to you ...”). Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely had a touching vocal tribute to Gilley (“Room Full of Roses”) that she took nationwide a few nights later on the televised portion of the Opry.
Other Branson stars shared similar stories about their love and admiration for Gilley. It was about how Gilley never ever changed despite 17 No. 1 songs and 39 more in the Top 10. He always had time for his fans, pictures, autographs, etc. But even more than that amazing discography mentioned above, Mickey was also an actor (star on the Walk of Fame), businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, pilot and constant promoter of Branson, among many others.
There is no way to know how many people Gilley helped in so many ways. Lots of laughs and several tears, too, were shared. Shoshi Tabuchi laughingly recalled how he was “Sushi Tabuchi” to his great friend. Jim Stafford, Mike Walker, Mike Patrick, Billy Yates, Alderman and talented entertainer Clay Cooper all had their special moments.
Gilley’s cousin, the Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, delivered the eulogy and his sincerity was obvious and impressive.
The finale of the service was a collection of current and former Urbanettes (Gilley’s background singers) who sang “Go Rest High On That Mountain” before closing with MGs signature song, the iconic “Stand By Me.” As an aside, I’ve probably heard “SBM” performed at least 150 times in that theater over the years. It has brought tears every time. So if the memorial made 151 times, yes, there were tears again.
Emcee for this challenging event was Gilley’s longtime friend, Eddie Killroy. He was up to the task.
I think Mickey would have approved of the ceremony.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
