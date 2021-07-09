The Mansion Theater in Branson is a throwback to the town’s glory days. Here’s what I mean:
First of all, the theater is huge, 3,000 capacity. If there’s a bad seat inside, I haven’t found it (and for the record, I have sat on the extreme left side of the theater, the extreme right of the theater and every now and then, down front.) Guess what … if it comes down to it, I guess I’d pick the front, but the key thing with The Mansion is having a seat, because once inside, you know you are going to have great sound, great lights and oh yes, big-time talent.
Maybe the best lineup ever to play Branson is coming in this year. As a matter of fact, I got excited just reporting the names for this column. I want to share it with you now.
The Mansion now carries the designation of the Premiere Venue for World Class Talent in the Midwestern United States, and rightfully so! None of the first bookings I want to mention today are country music shows, and that’s a key, because regular readers know how I love country music. Heading the list for one night only Oct. 27 is “The Music of Billy Joel” starring Michael Cavanaugh who was handpicked by Joel to star in his Broadway musical, “Movin Out.”
And if that’s not major enough for you, try “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” direct from London. It will play The Mansion on Nov. 26-27 as part of its coast-to-coast United States tour. That production is scheduled to end with the famed Concert in Central Park attended by thousands and thousands of fans. I can’t wait.
Next let’s mention the Wahzhazhe Osage Ballet coming to the Mansion on Aug. 6-7 while Dec. 1-2 marks the two-day run of “Disney Princess The Concert.”
“Praisefest Branson” with its star-studded lineup plays Oct. 25-26-27, with “Hearts and Hopes of Heroes” to be presented Nov. 7 at 2:30.
Now let’s get back to country and the legendary act that has called The Mansion home the past several years. Hall of Famers the Oak Ridge Boys have a number of dates at The Mansion, including Sept. 22-23, Sept. 29-30; Oct. 6-7, Oct. 13-14, Oct. 20-21; Nov. 3-4, Nov. 10-11.
Another popular Mansion act, Neal McCoy, returns for dates Oct. 8, Nov. 3-4, Nov. 17-18, while the amazing voice of Jimmy Fortune will be ringing out from front to back of The Mansion on Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 14; Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.
But that’s not all of the huge country stars coming to The Mansion, starting with Gene Watson on Oct. 16 and Nov. 8; the Gatlin Brothers on Oct. 23; and the Bellamy Brothers bringing in their long string of huge hits Oct. 15.
Then there is Dailey and Vincent in for the following dates: Sept. 30, Oct. 21 and Nov. 9-10, while Branson legend Tony Orlando performs Nov. 6.
The always popular Rhonda Vincent will present her regular show Nov. 17-18, then will return Dec. 6, Dec. 8, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 for Christmas in Branson. The Gatlins come back Nov. 20 for their Christmas show.
Finally, Home Free will debut their Warmest Winter Tour on Dec. 9.
I love this lineup, and I’m sure you will too. A word to the wise though: Many, if not most, of these shows are going to sell out early so it might be a good idea to act accordingly. For complete schedules and/or to purchase tickets, persons may visit the Mansion’s website, www.themansiontheatre.com or call (417) 335-2000.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
