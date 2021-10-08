Razzy Bailey may have been the most successful country singer ever. Actually I should have put an asterisk after that statement, because I mean successful in spite of not drawing the media attention he deserved.
Bailey died Aug. 4 with his beloved wife, Faye, by his side. Born in Alabama, Razzy had an incredible string of hits, including 13 No. 1 songs, 32 more top 10s, and three double-sided No. 1s in succession, the first time that had ever been done.
Of course, any list of Razzy Bailey hits has to start with the incredible “Midnight Hauler” which, of course, became his signature song and nickname (and also how he was introduced to the crowd at each of his shows). But in no way could Razzy Bailey be referred to as a “one-hit wonder.” Other Bailey hits (all No. 1s) include “What Time Do You Have To Get Back To Heaven?” (which has to be one of the greatest song titles of all time), “Loving Up A Storm” and the classic “9,999,999 Tears.”
Razzy Bailey was an elder in the Nashville Cowboy Church. He was one of the good guys. As an example, I have read many times where Razzy was always the first to reach out and help a struggling newcomer to Nashville. He also is credited with helping to launch the careers of many upcoming songwriters.
Our condolences to Razzy’s family and many, many fans. His incredible legacy will live on.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
