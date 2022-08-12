All things considered, “Looking Back to See” by Maxine Brown may be the best country music book I’ve ever read. And this last read (either my fourth or fifth time) may have been the most enjoyable of all! Here’s why.

First of all, knowing the characters and most of the locales added much to the enjoyment, but surprisingly enough, the best takeaway for me from this particular reading may have turned out to be a jam-packed collection of fun facts that the late Ms. Brown lists in the Glossary.of Names at the conclusion of the book.

Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.