All things considered, “Looking Back to See” by Maxine Brown may be the best country music book I’ve ever read. And this last read (either my fourth or fifth time) may have been the most enjoyable of all! Here’s why.
First of all, knowing the characters and most of the locales added much to the enjoyment, but surprisingly enough, the best takeaway for me from this particular reading may have turned out to be a jam-packed collection of fun facts that the late Ms. Brown lists in the Glossary.of Names at the conclusion of the book.
I found them fascinating and most informative. Space limitations won’t allow me to list all the ones that knocked my socks off but I boiled my choices down to 10. I think you will enjoy my top.
The author says David Houston (“Almost Persuaded”) had one of the wildest vocal ranges of any country singer. I would never disagree with that.
Lefty Frizzell, a great singer identified in this post by his vowel-bending style (a new term for me at the time).
Dan Blocker, the famed Hoss Cartwright, turned down a chance to play professional football in order to act.
The Carter Family ... despite their hugely successful recording career, they surprisingly never achieved great financial success.
Charlie McCoy. It is said this Hall of Famer could play guitar with his left hand while playing trumpet with his right without missing a beat.
Ray Stevens, who as you know is best known for his zany comedic songs, ironically won a Grammy for the straightforward “Misty”.
Janis Martin was known as the female Elvis. Biggest hit was the rockabilly classic “Will You Willyum.”
Diamond Jim Moran operated a restaurant in New Orleans where he got his nickname from the flashy jewelry he wore. Rumored to have occasionally hidden a diamond in a meatball ... thus the nickname.
Freddie Hart’s “Easy Loving” was a two-time choice (1971-72) as Country Song of the Year.”
Buddy Harman was country music’s first full-time session drummer. His reputation spread to where he was working close to an amazing 600 sessions a year in less than 10 years.
On another note, I want to salute who may well be the best person I know in the entertainment field. Randy Hall has played bass for the legendary Bellamy Brothers since 2017, and is obviously outstanding. However, it’s not his great playing I want to talk about today, but all the great things he does off stage instead. I’m talking about the game of life, where Randy and his beautiful wife, Stephanie Wilson Hall, clearly excel.
Branson music fan more than likely remember Stephanie as one of the beautiful Urbanettes in Mickey Gilley’s Urban Cowboy Band. Randy, meanwhile, honed his craft playing in a number of music shows around town, including a multiyear gig with the great Moe Bandy.
I definitely could listen to Randy’s strong guitar licks as well as Stephanie’s beautiful harmonies on those countless BB classics all night long, but that music being as great as it is, it’s the beautiful Christian walk that this couple practice daily that are so inspiring to this reporter. They will make even the most jaded fan feel better about themselves if they are able to spend a couple minutes with them.
It’s a pleasure and an honor to know them both.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.