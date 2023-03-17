I think the 1970s may have been the greatest decade ever for country music (both male and female). Starting with males this week, I’m going to give you 10 examples to bolster my claim (and we’ll feature the females next week).
Here they are in no certain order, starting with Conway Twitty who had an amazing 20 No. 1 songs in the decade, including unforgettable titles like “Hello Darlin’,” “I See the Want to in Your Eyes,” “Fifteen Years Ago,” and many, many more.
But then look at the great Charley Pride, who also compiled 20 No. 1s in his own right, three of which were “Is Anybody Going to San Antone,” “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” and “You’re My Jamaica.”
Mighty Merle Haggard had an incomparable 16 No. 1s, including the legendary “The Fighting Side of Me,” along with “If We Make It Through December,” etc.
Now look at Ronnie Milsap with 12 songs that topped the charts in the ‘70s. Folks, that’s four artists who combined for 68 No. 1 songs in the ‘70s alone ... amazing.
But there were many others. Kenny Rogers had seven chart toppers in the decade, including the haunting “Lucille.” With No. 1 songs like “Don’t the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time” and “Room Full of Roses,” the Urban Cowboy Mickey Gilley had some of his best work in the ‘70s.
Johnny Rodriguez was for a time as hot as anyone in the period by notching six No. 1s in the amazing span of just three years, including the memorable “You Always Come Back To Hurting Me.”
Don Williams, the “Gentle Giant”, was extremely popular with fans (certainly including me) with nine chart toppers like “Some Broken Hearts Never Mend” during the decade.
Want more names? How about Willie Nelson scoring his first four No. 1s in the ‘70s headed by “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.”
Finally the great Eddie Rabbitt makes our ‘70s all-star list with five No. 1s, including the classic “Drinking My Baby Off My Mind.”
There you have it. I don’t think we will ever see a decade like this again in country music.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
