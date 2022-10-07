I’m way late in acknowledging this, but before I let it totally slip away, I wanted to comment on the recent tribute album to the great singer-songwriter John Anderson. It’s called “Something Borrowed Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.” It was released Aug. 5 on Easy Eye Records. I haven’t heard it yet, but I surely am looking forward to the opportunity.
Anderson may well be the greatest country singer of our time, and the fact that he’s a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame speaks volumes for his immense talents in that all-important phase of the industry, and make him definitely deserving of all sorts of tributes. But this intriguing-sounding album doesn’t seem like your ordinary tribute body of work.
And that’s exactly what co-producer Dan Auerbach (with David Ferguson) told “Billboard” writer Jessica Nicholson what it was that made this project different. First of all, he explained, “we weren’t trying to produce an ordinary tribute album so we looked for great songs, great arrangements, great singers, plus we had the stipulation everyone had to come to the studio and record there. Recording off site and “mailing it in” for others to work their magic on was not allowed.
“Listening to everyone do their own take on the songs shows how the songs really come through,” Anderson said in a statement. He added that he may have been “young and foolish” back then but that he picked some great song. You certainly did my friend, you certainly did.
It is interesting to note that of Anderson’s five No. 1 songs on “Billboard” (a joke in itself, but that’s a story for another day) only two of the five were included on the album on which the 12 contributors included the following: the late John Prine, Sierra Ferrell, Brent Cobb, Nathaniel Rateliff, Eric Church, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Tyler Childres, Luke Combs, Sturgill Simpson, Brothers Osborne, Del McCoury and Ashley McBryde. Pretty impressive.
With more than 60 charted songs, plus his well-documented songwriting successes, I’m proclaiming that John Anderson may well be the most underrated country star of our time.
On another note, I heard my favorite TG Sheppard song, “Slow Burn,” a few days ago. It’s pretty obvious TG must have liked it, too, since he named his powerhouse band, the “Slow Burn Band.”
I knew TG had recorded 21 No. 1 songs, but still I thought this quiet superstar hasn’t gotten nearly the recognition he deserves. I set out to do something about that.
To begin with, of those 21 No. 1’s, an incredible 14 of those came in a row. If you’re wondering about the first, it was the classic “Devil In A Bottle” 49 years ago. That is a figure made even more incredible when you take into consideration that TG could pass for a 25-year-old with that unbelievable youthful appearance.
But in addition to his recording successes, TG has enjoyed perhaps the most varied resume of almost any other country star when you consider that he’s won at least two major professional awards, has hosted an international satellite radio show, served as the spokesperson for a Folgers Coffee advertising campaign and recorded a song with the legendary Clint Eastwood, among numerous others.
It’s been an incredible run for TG, whose career happily shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
