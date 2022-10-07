I’m way late in acknowledging this, but before I let it totally slip away, I wanted to comment on the recent tribute album to the great singer-songwriter John Anderson. It’s called “Something Borrowed Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.” It was released Aug. 5 on Easy Eye Records. I haven’t heard it yet, but I surely am looking forward to the opportunity.

Anderson may well be the greatest country singer of our time, and the fact that he’s a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame speaks volumes for his immense talents in that all-important phase of the industry, and make him definitely deserving of all sorts of tributes. But this intriguing-sounding album doesn’t seem like your ordinary tribute body of work.

Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

