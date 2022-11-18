Sometimes I see a story that causes a smile to break out across my face. Now sadly, that doesn't happen often, though it did a few days ago.
Specifically that came about after the news that gifted harmony singer Norah Lee Allen had been selected to the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. So now if you are wondering who Norah Lee Allen might be, or else why that news makes me smile, here is why:
First of all, Norah Lee is the very beautiful, classy blonde who sang background vocals at the Grand Ole Opry for more than 40 years anywhere from three to five times a week. That means different artists and certainly all kinds of music over that time period. Think about that. She was more than up for the challenge, and as a matter of fact, made it look easy.
Always a fan of gospel music and always a Christian, Norah Lee Allen is not only one of the most respected entertainers around, more importantly she's also one of the most respected people!
A former member of both the regionally popular Stuart Sisters and the legendary Chuck Wagon Gang before taking the Opry gig, Norah Lee is married to Oak Ridge Boys lead singer Duane Allen, one of the nicest people around. From all reports, his now Hall of Fame wife is exactly the same way. I love this story.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com
