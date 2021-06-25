Everybody knows one … I’m one, maybe you are too. John Conlee even sings about us.
That said I want to present two very special common men in my life. One is deceased; the other is very much alive.
The late Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Harry Caray earned his common man title by being the fans’ link to the game, whether he was in the booth or shirtless wearing a pair of shorts reporting from the centerfield bleachers. Harry also got his common man label by never being hesitant about criticizing the home team (player or manager) or, of course, an umpire, just like the guy next to you at the game might do.
My other common man might surprise you … the great Mickey Gilley. “What?!,” you say, “Have you lost your mind?” (And maybe I have because Mickey Gilley, the flashy Urban Cowboy with all the bling and 17 No. 1s, is really anything but common). But by “common” I mean the type of guy he is ... just like Harry broadcasting from the centerfield stands.
Despite being 85 years of age, Gilley’s never lost that wonderful voice, nor has he lost that uncanny ability to connect with and relate to his fans, which is really what I mean by common. And when I say relates well to others, I’m not talking about him only being accessible to other celebrities or even Grand Ole Opry officials for that matter. Maybe just the opposite in fact.
Though I haven’t heard him say it, I have a hunch Gilley would be just as comfortable meeting say a mechanic and his family as he would the head of the Opry. Gilley hails from tiny Farriday, La., and he’s never forgotten his roots. As a matter of fact, he once said to me that if entertainers share the good and the bad in their lives with their fans, they are going to come across as much more likable and real-life than if they wear the dark glasses and hide out when not on stage.
Smart man … it’s no wonder he’s so loved by so many.
