My 50 greatest male country singers of all time are based on nothing but opinion (mine). No surveys, no polls, no interviews … just a guy who likes country music sticking his neck out a bit (actually probably more than a bit).
Before I begin, let me say I’ll pick my 50 best females in a short time. One more thought: These selections aren’t listed by how they rank with me. In other words, the first name I listed could conceivably be my third or 50th choice if I were listing them as best to worse (don’t really like the word “worse’ here, but you get my drift!)
Here we go: Jack Green, Merle Haggard, Ricky Van Shelton, Alan Jackson, Eddy Arnold, Red Foley, Collin Raye, T Graham Brown, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Lee Greenwood, Howard Bellamy, Les Taylor, Neal McCoy, Jimmy Fortune, Mickey Gilley, Kenny Rogers, Narvel Felts, Charley Pride, John Berry, Ferlin Huskey, Eddie Rabbitt, Johnny Paycheck, Lefty Frizzel, Gary Morris, Ronnie Milsap, John Schneider, Larry Gatlin, Mel Street, Gary Stewart, George Strait, Jim Glaser, Marty Robbins, Johnny Rodriguez, Ernest Tubb, Keith Whitley, Steve Wariner, Gene Watson, Conway Twitty, Larry Stewart, Bobby Helms, Willie Nelson, Freddie Hart, Sonny James, Joe Bonsall, Johnny Horton, John Anderson, David Houston, Kris Kristofferson and Jim Reeves.
There you have it. My 50 all-time top country singers, that if you’ll recall I said were based on not much more than personal preference. You’ll probably notice that few, if any, of today’s stars are on this list, because those are not the ones I cover. At any rate, I hope you enjoy looking over my list, as much as I did preparing it for you. If memory serves, I think I have listed my top 10 (maybe 15) in this space previously, so picking 50 sometimes felt a bit ambitious, but still it was fun to do.
Remember my top 50 women country singers coming soon.
