It was years ago, but I remember it well. The college professor once declared Adali Stevenson was "the big one the American people let get away." Well, whatever your opinion of the late presidential candidate, I'm going to borrow the professor's comment to open a discussion on one of my favorite country singers of all time that I think the American country music fan definitely let get away!
My choice is none other than David Frizzell. I know I've commented on him before in this space, but before I go any further, I know you're thinking, what's wrong with you man because David Frizzell (with duet partner Shelley West) had one of the biggest (and best) country hits ever, "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma."
