The record holds ... no surprise either.
Regarding that, I can’t even make an educated guess as to how many times this has happened, but I filed out of the Mansion Theater at Branson recently with a completely satisfied Oak Ridge Boys crowd all around me … no frowns, no long faces and certainly no complaints.
On every side of me people were smiling, talking and, in a couple of cases, even singing “Elvira.” A guy right behind me speaking to no one in particular wondered “the last time Ole Bill [William Lee Golden] got his hair cut.” I didn’t hear an answer to that, but a woman on my right volunteered that she thinks Richard (Sterban) gets cuter every year. But my point is not about WLG’s hair or the degree of cuteness about Richard (or Duane Allen or Joe Bonsall), it’s the fact that this legendary group seems to get more popular each year
You know this amazing group has always seemed like family to me. It’s never Mr. Golden, Mr. Sterban, Mr. Allen or Mr. Bonsall, but William Lee, Richard, Duane and Joe. I’ve said before an Oak Ridge Boys concert is like a family reunion for Thanksgiving. We stuff ourselves, we snooze and afterward we retire to the front porch for a sing-along. And how fitting is it the Oaks’ new CD is the very well-reviewed “Front Porch Singing.“
I love this CD and can say unequivocally, there is absolutely no filler. Give it a listen!
A concert with the Oaks allows you to block out those ridiculously high gas prices and those mostly empty store shelves for a couple of hours anyway. The Oaks not only walk the walk, they talk the talk, too. With the Oaks, it’s about God, family and love of country. No wonder people love them so … especially this reporter.
May they keep on keeping on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.